The builder behind two major developments has donated £3,000 to the charity arm of Plymouth Argyle FC.
Persimmon Homes Cornwall & West Devon presented the cheque at Home Park to the Argyle Community Trust, alongside the leader of Plymouth City Council (PCC) Cllr Tudor Evans, and Cllr Sue Dann, PCC cabinet member for sport.
The funding will help the trust deliver new weekly football and multi-sport sessions to children with a disability.
The trust is the official charity for Plymouth Argyle FC and supports the community through the power of football.
Dwain Morgan, of Argyle Community Trust, said: “We are incredibly grateful to Persimmon Homes for their generous donation towards our new children’s disability football sessions. It enables us to purchase inclusive equipment and deliver new opportunities to children who often find accessing community sport difficult.”