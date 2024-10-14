Young families are invited to some dragon fun for half-term at Buckland Abbey. The Baby Dragon half-term trail is daily from this Saturday (October 19) to Sunday, November 3, 10am-4pm. Children are invited to track down the newly-hatched dragons and discover some dragon secrets and enjoy storytelling which happens on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays throughout the trail. Booking is not required.
Buckland Abbey is hosting a half-term dragon trail for children from Saturday (October 19).
