A DRAMATIC re-enactment of the Easter story of the Crucifixion attracted nearly 100 adults and children to one of the higher churches on Dartmoor on Good Friday on a windy day.
Families got into spiritual meaning of Easter on Good Friday by walking up Brent Tor, near Tavistock, as members of the congregation of the St Michael’s Church acted out a drama portraying the Scriptures’ story of Jesus’ crucifixion.
The story unfolded in stages on the steep walk up the tor, culminating in ‘Jesus’ being ‘nailed’ to the cross at the top next to St Michael’s Church. Parishioners enacted ‘Christ’s Passion’ which involved two sharing carrying a heavy wooden cross to the peak.
Brentor and Gulworthy parishes have enacted Christ’s passion on Good Friday for several years as an Easter tradition when the heavy cross is carried up the tor to St Michael’s followed by a service inside.
The Rev Hazel Butland, curate of Brentor’s St Michael’s Church, said: ‘It was very windy but it only rained when we were inside the church for the service. Considering how bad the weather had been, we still had more than 90 people with us.”
She said it was very important to tell the story of how much Jesus suffered for everyone’s futures. The climb was accompanied by the narration of the story of the Lord’s Passion from a booklet comprising a series of 14 short Scripture readings as the actors stopped to perform different stages of the drama while the crowd was encouraged to interact with the dialogue.
Jesus was played by Adam Hewitt, and the rest of the cast was taken from the Brentor and Gulworthy congregations and ministry team, plus Ukrainian guests.