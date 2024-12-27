Ospreys could soon be breeding on the River Teign and the River Exe for the first time in 200 years thanks to the planned introduction of artificial nest platforms.
Estuaries in South Devon have seen increasing osprey traffic, particularly in the autumn as the birds start to migrate to Africa for the winter.
It is hoped that the installation of nesting sites will encourage the birds to stay and set up home in the area.
Installing nest sites will ‘help young birds to develop territories,’ explains Seb Loram from the Devon Osprey Partnership CIC, which works in partnership with landowners to identify suitable locations and to put up the artificial nest platforms.
Ospreys return to the UK in their second year and start to look for territories. Devon Osprey Partnership hopes providing these nests will offer them a ready-made territory to take over.
‘This method has worked well in other areas of the UK, particularly Poole Harbour and the Axe estuary near Seaton,’ Seb said. The nests are either put on a pole or in an existing tree. They often have cameras on them to enable people to learn more about the fish-eating birds of prey.
The RSPB estimates that there are between 200 and 250 breeding pairs of ospreys in the UK.
The prospect of ospreys returning to the River Teign was welcomed by Friends of the River Teign’s Stuart Reynolds. ‘Ospreys are quite a regular sight on the river during their migrations but it would be amazing to see them return to nest,’ he said.
‘There may be some concerns about the effects of ospreys on the salmon and sea trout population but in the estuary they mostly feed on mullet so the impact is tiny,’ he noted. ‘There is no longer any netting in the estuary for mullet, so hopefully they can find sufficient food to successfully raise their chicks,’ he added.