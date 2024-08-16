A FIRE that destroyed the clubhouse at Heathcoat Cricket Club began accidentally, the fire service has said.
Multiple people dialled 999 reporting they could see a fire in the distance near Tiverton at around 5.22am on Friday, August 16.
Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service sent one fire appliance to investigate. When the firefighters arrived at the scene in the grounds of Knightshayes Court, where the cricket club is located, they found the clubhouse ablaze and called for backup before starting to fight the fire with hose reel jets.
The other crews soon arrived, and the firefighters began using two main jets to tackle the blaze.
Gas cylinders were reported to be inside the clubhouse, so the firefighters withdrew to a safe distance. Two of the cylinders then exploded.
After this, crews set up ground monitors to fight the fire defensively.
By 8.50am, firefighters had removed the gas cylinders from the ruins of the clubhouse, and were using hose reel jets to damp down the last remnants of the blaze.
The cause of the fire was investigated, and it was “deemed to be caused accidentally”, the fire service said.
Crews went back to the scene later in the day to continue to damp down remaining hotspots. Twelve gas cylinders were removed from the building in total.
A spokesperson for Heathcoat Cricket Club said everyone connected to the club and in the cricketing community “are deeply shocked and saddened by these events”.
“On behalf of everyone at the club we wish to thank Devon and Cornwall Fire Brigade for their assistance and efforts to control the fire,” they said.
“It is still a very raw and emotional time for everyone involved at Heathcoat Cricket Club, but with the pain comes the opportunities to rebuild.
“We were incredibly proud of our remarkable clubhouse, however a club is more than just a building.
“A club is defined by its community and rest assured we will rebuild the clubhouse.”
Matt Theedom, managing director of the Devon Cricket Foundation, also issued a statement.
He said: “Our heartfelt sympathy goes out to everyone associated with Heathcoat Cricket Club.
“Having supported the club and witnessed the hard work, blood, sweat and tears that went into building the clubhouse, it’s heartbreaking to see.
“I have no doubt that the Devon cricket community will rally around to support Heathcoat and its members at this distressing time.
“The Devon Cricket Foundation and England and Wales Cricket Board will of course be supporting the club to recover and get back on its feet as soon as possible.”
On Saturday, August 17, the day after the fire, Heathcoat Cricket Club’s first XI played a match at home against Exmouth Cricket Club’s first XI and won by six wickets.
A fundraising appeal to rebuild the clubhouse has raised as much as £4,360 towards a target of £5,000 at the time of writing.
If you would like to donate, visit: gofundme.com/f/help-rebuild-the-heathcoat-cricket-club-pavilion.