A picturesque Devon pub is due to feature in BBC One’s hit Death in Paradise spin-off series Beyond Paradise after cameras on location were seen today.
The film crew and cast of the series were due to be filming today at the Royal Inn, Horsebridge, on the River Tamar between Tavistock and Stoke Climsland.
A member of staff at the pub confirmed the filming was due to go ahead later today but no further details were available.
Filming has been taking place in various locations around South East Cornwall in recent months for the new series and upcoming Christmas special.
Production company Red Planet Pictures has always declined to comment on the filming.