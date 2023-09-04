CAST and crew of series Beyond Paradise will be in Calstock tomorrow (September 5) to continue filming for the show.
The filming for the next series of the BBC One drama, a spin-off of hit show Death in Paradise will be taking place at Lime Kiln Gallery on Commercial Road.
Calstock Parish Council has agreed to the use of the main Calstock Car Park for the Red Planet vehicles from 8am to 10pm. The council said the production company will keep all their vehicles stationed in the main car park and they won’t be blocking traffic.
If you have any issues please contact their Location Manager, Henry Simmons, on 07816 322362.