Hundreds of people from the Bere Peninsula visited eight ‘hidden village gardens’ in Bere Ferrers on Sunday, June 1, raising over £4,000 for St Luke’s Hospice.
It was the seventh time the village has taken part in the St Luke’s open gardens scheme, alternating with Bere Alston.
The picturesque setting saw more than 400 visitors attend, with more gardens than last time taking part and there was also an exhibition by the Bere Ferrers Art Group with members donating some proceeds from sales to St Luke’s.
Refreshments were provided in the church hall, together with stalls and plant sale. There was also the chance to see hand-crafted harps made by Tim Hampson who sold CDs to support the hospice.
Garden owners this year were Margaret and Alan Willmott, Fiona and Ian Pidgeon, Phil and John Gallagher, Helen and Vernon Smith, Tricia and Dave Kemp, Tim and Emma Hampson, Rae and Pam Bullough and Alison and Richard Howes.
