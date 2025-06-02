Hundreds of people from the Bere Peninsula visited eight ‘hidden village gardens’ in Bere Ferrers on Sunday, June 1, raising over £4,000 for St Luke’s Hospice.

It was the seventh time the village has taken part in the St Luke’s open gardens scheme, alternating with Bere Alston.

The picturesque setting saw more than 400 visitors attend, with more gardens than last time taking part and there was also an exhibition by the Bere Ferrers Art Group with members donating some proceeds from sales to St Luke’s.

Refreshments were provided in the church hall, together with stalls and plant sale. There was also the chance to see hand-crafted harps made by Tim Hampson who sold CDs to support the hospice.

Garden owners this year were Margaret and Alan Willmott, Fiona and Ian Pidgeon, Phil and John Gallagher, Helen and Vernon Smith, Tricia and Dave Kemp, Tim and Emma Hampson, Rae and Pam Bullough and Alison and Richard Howes.

Bere Ferrers open gardens studio 4. Picture by Ann Parsons.
Bere Ferrers open gardens studio. Angela Hooper and Roger White on duty at the Bere Ferrers Art Group’s exhibition.Picture by Ann Parsons. (Ann Parsons)
Bere Ferrers open gardens 2. Picture by Ann Parsons.
Phil and John Gallagher in their beautiful garden (Ann Parsons)
Bere Ferrers open gardens 1. Picture by Ann Parsons.
Margaret and Kerrie Willmott and Joan Haycock were busy serving refreshments (Ann Parsons)
Bere Ferrers open gardens weekend.
Alison and Richard Howes in their garden which has river views (Ann Parsons.)
Bere Ferrers gardens 8Ann Parsons
Visitors in Margaret and Alan Willmott’s garden (Ann Parsons)
Bere Ferrers open gardens 5. Picture by Ann Parsons.
Rae and Pam Bullough taking the chance to relax with neighbour Graham Fine (Ann Parsons)
Bere Ferrers open gardens. 6. Picture by Ann Parsons.
Visitors exploring Fiona and Ian Pidgeon’s garden (Ann Parsons)