Brockington pleaded guilty to charges of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, driving with a proportion of a controlled drug, Delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol, also known as THC, which is a derivative of cannabis, above the specified limit and driving when the alcohol level was above the legal limit. He was found to have 81 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood, when the legal limit is 80mg.