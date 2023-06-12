A BERE Alston man has pleaded not guilty to harassment.
Jack David Martin, 26, of Bere Alston has appeared at Plymouth Magistrates’ Court accused of harassing a woman by contacting her on several occasions and leaving abusive and threatening messages and voicemails — entering a not guilty plea on April 26.
The case has been adjourned for the trial, with Mr Martin remanded on conditional bail until July 11, when he must attend courtroom 4 of the magistrates' court at 10am. Conditions of his bail state that he is not have any contact (direct or indirect) with two named women nor enter the city of Swansea to prevent interference with witnesses and otherwise obstruct the course of justice.