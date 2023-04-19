A SMALL collection of beloved teddy bears has been given a new lease of life after decades of neglect.
Claire Young, who inherited the three teddies, aged 30 to 60 years, is delighted at the work of talented seamstress Jenny Dunstan, from Horrabridge Repair Cafe.
Claire was given the bears by her dad Rob when she had her children for them to play with, but they did not become toys because she was worried they would not survive the rough and tumble due to their age and condition.
She said: ‘I’m so pleased at what Jenny has done with the bears. They were in a sad and neglected condition. But she’s breathed new life into them. I can tell she has treated them with great love, as if they were her own. She obviously understands what it means to people to have these teddies in your family for a long time and that they’re more than just toys.’
One belonged to Claire’s dad’s sister and has been in the family for about 65 years and one had a growl built in which stopped working long ago.
Claire said: ‘Jenny went far and above what I expected her to do. She researched the materials and colours of materials. The pads have all been replaced with leather or leather substitute of the right colours after Jenny looked them up and sourced them. She’s spent so many hours on them. It’s all free of charge, but I am making a donation.
‘The noses and ears were all redone. One needed a new face. She even made new neckerchiefs for them and they look so smart. She cleaned and brushed their fur, so they look unused and as good as new.
‘The one with the failed growl was called Grunt by my auntie, but Jenny has even replaced that, which I wasn’t expecting.
‘They’re like new teddies and I’m proud of them. They were on the top of a cupboard and were sad looking. They had been well cuddled and loved by my dad and his sister with bare cuddle partches. Now they have pride of place in my lounge and even seem to have new confidence themselves and a twinkle in their eyes.’
Jenny identified two of the bears through their labels as a Chiltern and Chad and one of unidentified origin. She even prepared a detailed post-repair report for Claire outlining her age estimation by the materials used.
Jennie said: ‘My basic sewing skills and lifelong pleasure in researching enabled me to have a go at these bears. Like collecting of any sort, knowing about teddies and their history is both fascinating and important when starting repairs.’