YOUNG bellringers are needed in the Tamar Valley to help secure the future of ringing.
Calstock Tower Captain Sue McClaughry is calling out for bellringers, in particular young people to come along and give ringing a try.
Sue, who is the Tower Captain at St Andrew’s church, Calstock and also rings at St Dominick and Pillaton explained that the group are just about keeping their heads above the water but need new ringers. Sue is keen to recruit younger people, under 35 to help secure the future of bellringing in the Tamar Valley.
Sue said: ‘There is a shortage of bell ringers, there’s no doubt about that.
‘We have the bare minimum.
‘We have been doing a lot in our area between Calstock, St Dominic and Pillaton to train up new ringers.
‘In the Tamar Valley we are in need of new ringers who would like to learn.
‘We particularly need younger people.
‘In the last two years that we’ve been teaching, since the pandemic, of the dozen or more there learning, three of those are under the age of 35.’
Sue is appealing for younger ringers to ensure that the art form is not lost.
Sue explained: ‘At Calstock we had our bells rehung in 2019, and there is an expectation that having done that, they will not need to be rehung for another 100 years, so we need to make sure we have ringers for the next 100 years.
‘It would be good to be able to recruit younger people because they’ll be ringing a lot longer.
‘They would also bring security.’
Sue expressed that young people have showed an interest in learning, but more are needed.
‘In Cornwall we worked with the scout association to produce a bell ringing badge’, said Sue.
‘Young people do want to learn and they do get a lot of fun out of it. We are able to attract some young people, but we do need to do a lot more of it to ensure bell ringing will be secured well into the future.’
Adding, ‘there is always ringing to be done!’
Sue also spoke of the multitude of benefits for those who get involved with ringing.
‘It’s good exercise, mentally stimulating and you get to meet different people as you travel around to ring at different ring towers, so there’s a big social impact’, said Sue.
‘Also, it’s very rewarding to ring.
‘You get involved with life events such as ringing at someone’s wedding, or even more so ringing at someone’s funeral...it is such an honour.
‘It’s all around very rewarding.’
Sue explained that it typically takes around six months to learn to ring and there are teaching sessions available.
Calstock and St Dominic towers are now jointly teaching new bellringers in person. Small group sessions are running with just two or three learners.
Anyone can ring from about the age of 11 to well over 90, no specific skill or experience is needed. You don’t have to be a church member or go to services.
If you are interested in learning, ring Sue on 07771 756125.