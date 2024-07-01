“Fifteen per cent of our annual budget is spent on this singular project alone. There is no doubt that the baskets are popular and ensure that the town is looking vibrant and welcoming for all who visit. “We provide up to 190 hanging baskets around the town and are also responsible for a number of the ground level planters too. We are committed to the provision of a general display throughout the town that benefits all.” The BID funds both the provision of the baskets and the watering. Westcountry Baskets have been commissioned to provide them again after using them for the first time in 2023. Tavistock Town Council staff are often out early in the morning with the bowser before the summer heat strikes and dries out the blooms.