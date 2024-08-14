PREPARATIONS are underway for the Peter Tavy Village Fayre which takes place on August Bank Holiday Monday.
Peter Tavy villagers are busy preparing for an afternoon of entertainment for all ages on Bank Holiday Monday, August 26., opening at 2pm.
The church bells will ring out to announce the fayre, and all around the village hall and methodist chapel visitors will find games, stalls, refreshments and plenty more to entertain them.
Stalls include Granny’s Attic, a treasure trove of pre-loved items, a newly new clothes stall and book, plants and garden, homemade cakes and jams and preserves stalls. There’s also a tombola, a Grand Raffle and a duck race along the brook through the centre of the village.
Tea, coffee and scrumptious homemade cakes and savouries will be served in the chapel, as will ice creams, and demonstrations include sheep shearing/
Alongside the fayre, the 21st Peter Tavy Plod foot race and fun run starts at 1.pm.
“There’s free parking – please follow the signs and stewards’ directions to the parking areas,” said Steve Carreck, of the village hall committee. “Unfortunately, card or phone payment facilities aren’t available, so please bring along a pocketful of old-fashioned cash! The fayre is a great family afternoon out – a slice of traditional village life in which the whole community gets involved.”
All funds raised will go to the Peter Tavy Village Hall, Church & Chapel. To help with finding the fayre with sat nav, the postcode for the village hall is PL19 9NS.