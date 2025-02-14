A nature-based initiative for new mothers, less than an hour from Tavistock, has received charity funding to continue “life-changing” work.
The Babes in the Woods programme is held monthly at Dainton Copse Forest School in Ipplepen, south Devon and offers an immersive experience where mothers and their babies can connect with nature while being supported by the organisations perinatal mental health team.
The charity Open Up, have provided funding to continue this group event which fosters a sense of community and support.
One mother said: “Although getting out with my little one had been a source of anxiety, these sessions have shown me how easy and enjoyable it can be. Thank you for giving me the confidence to go out with him—and enjoy it!”