Cornwall Housing is inviting all to attend a community action day at Woodland Way in Gunnislake.
The morning of volunteering is to take place next Tuesday, October 1 between 10 and 12.30am, and promises to be an autumn refresh for the area including repainting of playground equipment, some weeding and clearing and planting of bulbs ready for the spring. Volunteers can also get involved in litter picking around the park.
Gunnislake Primary School children will be coming along to help with the painting and Cornwall Housing estate rangers will be undertaking grounds maintenance.
Cornwall Housing officers will be there to answer any questions, with National Energy Action providing advice to residents around all things energy related.
All kit and refreshments will be provided on the day; the organisers just ask everyone to wear suitable clothing.
The action day may be moved to Thursday ,October 3 in case of bad weather. For more information contact: [email protected]