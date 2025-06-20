THE risk of wildfire on Dartmoor is high, the national park authority has said.

Due to the continued warm weather, Dartmoor is incredibly dry right now and that means the risk of wildfire is high,” said the Dartmoor National Park Authority.

The authority is reminding people that they can help reduce the risk by: leaving barbecues s at home and not lighting campfires; safely disposing of cigarettes, vapes, matches or lighters; keeping glass bottles away, sunlight through glass can spark fires and taking all your litter home with you.

“Leave nothing but footprints and make nothing but memories when visiting Dartmoor” the authority added.

Remember, if you spot a wildfire, contact the fire service immediately on 999 with the exact location.