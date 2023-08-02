Bere Alston United Church is running free lunch-making and activity sessions for children and families living on the Bere peninsula this August.
The sessions — which are free of charge — are primarily aimed at families with children up to the age of 11, with older siblings welcome and allow them to make a lunch for all the family with a range of different activities on offer.
Sessions are taking place at Bere Alston United Church (next door to Hope Cottage) from 12pm to 1.30pm on Tuesdays this month, with the next falling on the 15th and 22nd August. There is no session on August 29.
Meals cooked at sessions so far have included lasagne and barbecue food with roast chicken planned for next Tuesday’s session on August 15 and chicken curry for the following Tuesday. A vegetarian option is also available at every session.
Booking in advance is essential to guarentee a space. All sessions must be booked weekly, by the end of the week prior to the session you wish to attend.
To book yours, email [email protected] or head to Hope Cottage where you can fill out a paper form and then place in the assigned box once completed.
The sessions are run by the church in conjunction with Transforming Lives for Good (TLG), a Christian charity that, since starting the Make Lunch project with partner churches, has served more than 120,000 meals in over 100 locations across the UK. Their kitchens are run by volunteers who work to make a vital difference to the lives of children in need.
For more information on TLG and the Make Lunch sessions, visit: https://www.tlg.org.uk/your-church/make-lunch