“Tim and I would be best known for music in this area because I was an accompanist and Tim was an amateur conductor, so the two of us would play together,” said Audrey. “I used to play piano and was the organist at Buckland Monachorum and Yelverton churches and two choirs in Plymouth. I was taught piano when I was five and I always loved it. I was still playing for a choir in Plymouth until quite recently. “