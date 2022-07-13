Assurances over river water safety measures at River Tavy

Assurances have been made about water safety measures on the river in Tavistock as more youngsters cool off by swimming during the heatwave.

Children are increasingly taking a dip in the River Tavy to escape the summer heat, sparking concerns about safety and potential accidents.

Elsewhere in the country there have been five deaths due to drowning in open water, of which four have been teenagers in lakes and rivers, which generated warnings and advice from safety organisations.

There are no life buoys life-saving ropes or warning signs alongside the steeply banked and fast-flowing river and only the occasional railings at possible access points as the river flows through Tavistock Park.

Tavistock Town Council says best practice has been adopted. It has taken the issue of water safety very seriously and consulted with safety and conservation organisations on the most practical measures within a valued preserved historic landscape.

A council spokesman said: ‘The management of health and safety along the River Tavy in the Meadows area is informed by recognised health and safety practice whilst respecting its location within a conservation area and UNESCO world heritage site.

‘Physical measures include risk barriers, way markings and selective vegetation management in appropriate locations.

‘Recognising there is always an element of personal responsibility for the visiting public the council endorses the water safety guidance of the Royal Life Saving Society.’

Robert Gofton, from mid Devon, is the CEO of the The Royal Life Saving Society UK. He said teenagers had already died during the heatwave and urged people to ensure enjoying the water is fun and not fatal: ‘It’s vital to ensure everyone has an understanding of water safety and makes it their responsibility to educate their family and friends on how water can be enjoyed to prevent such tragedies.’