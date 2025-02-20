Police are appealing for witnesses to two assaults on an 18-year-old man in Tavistock between midnight and 12.30am on Saturday, February 1.
The teenager was first forced to his knees and kicked on Garden Lan by a man. Then the victim ran towards The Meadows, before the suspect approached him near the tennis courts, pushed him over and kicked him again. He sustained head, face, arms and body injuries.
If you witnessed the incident or have any information or dashcam footage that could help with enquiries, please contact police via their website here or by calling 101 quoting reference number 50250026579.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling freephone 0800 555111.