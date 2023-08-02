TALENTED artist, Gill Mannings Cox has been making herself at home in Calstock’s Old Chapel as their resident artist.
Gill, who produces intricate watercolour charts of the River Tamar is taking inspiration from the view at Calstock as she sits and paints by the large chapel window and charts the River.
Gill who previously lived in Calstock before moving to Cargreen used to have a studio at Calstock boatyard where she performed glass blo wing. After enjoying many years as a glassblower she decided to switch her artistic pursuit to watercolour painting.
Gill said: ‘I became a glassblower because I love the transparency and rich colours.
‘Then there was a time I wanted to run away to sea as I have a deep connection with water that’s generations deep so I went to work on tall ships as a trainee bosun.
‘Then after that I didn’t want to do work glass with anymore, so I gave up glass blowing and the charts gradually evolved.
‘I started off with watercolour because there is an affinity with glass there, building up layers of colours, it’s like working with coloured glass. Also you get one chance to get it right and blowing glass is the same. There is no point of return.’
Gill continued speaking of her love for charts and maps. ‘I’ve always loved them. I like the precision and the information.’
‘On one of my paintings I wrote the quote ‘steep, deep green and secret’...that’s the Tamar Valley.’
She explained that she mainly produces her charts from memory but also uses old maps.
She has charted various stretches of the Tamar Valley including Calstock, Cotehele and Morden stream.
Some of the charts feature names of historic ship traders, landscape features in the valley and traditions from history such as cherry picking and cider pressing. The Tamar is a focal point of her pieces where she charts the colours of the river as they appear.
‘I paint the river the colour it is, and that’s not blue. It can be brown, green, grey.
‘I also place things with it that belong to the river.’
Gill is enjoying her residency at Calstock Arts where she has been based since June and will be there at the weekends until August 20.
‘Sitting here I have been influenced by what I have seen through the window’, said Gill.
‘The bank of trees is unbelievable so it’s unwittingly been influencing me.’
Gill’s next venture will be building up to charting Plymouth Sound.