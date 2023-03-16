VILLAGERS are seeing red over a colourful mural on the side of a house which they say is an eyesore.
Resident Peter Churcher now has a legal fight on his hands and is expected to attend court to convince magistrates he can keep the mural he painted on his house.
He is now gathering support of his painting, and what he calls his legal right of expression, which includes a children’s character called Duracell, after the famed battery advert rabbit character.
If he loses the battle against the prosecution by West Devon Borough Council environmental health, Peter could be forced to cover up the abstract art.
The artwork is in the style of graffiti on the side wall of the Fore Street house and former bookshop, opposite the Co-op and is about four by two metres, topped by the word Duracell in yellow lettering and includes the pink rabbit character in a superhero outfit.
It is in view of the main street, but down an alleyway between the old Victoria Bookshop and the neighbouring house.
Objectors to his mural also claim Peter, who has a masters degree in artificial intelligence, has neglected his former bookshop and home to the detriment of the appearance of the neighbourhood.
Peter, who runs a blog featuring psychedelic art designs, says he feels victimised and argues he has every right to paint artwork on the side of his own house.
‘The people who have objected to my mural have every right to do so. But I have every right to decorate the side of my house. It’s not on the main street, it’s in the alleyway of Fore Street,’ he said. 'Anecdotally, I hear the children who pass on their way to and from school think its funny, which is why I painted it. It’s fun and colourful, to appeal to children.’
He added: ‘I feel the council is persecuting me for my art. I can’t see why its anyone’s business except mine. It might not be to everyone’s taste, but that’s art, it’s subjective and surely not a case for a magistrate?’ Supporters are asked to email Peter on: [email protected]
A West Devon Borough Council spokesman said: ‘We can confirm that West Devon Borough Council’s Planning Service have a live planning enforcement investigation and are in the process of taking action against Mr Peter Churcher of Fore Street, Bere Alston. The action is being taken under the Town and Country Planning Act 1990.’