‘The people who have objected to my mural have every right to do so. But I have every right to decorate the side of my house. It’s not on the main street, it’s in the alleyway of Fore Street,’ he said. 'Anecdotally, I hear the children who pass on their way to and from school think its funny, which is why I painted it. It’s fun and colourful, to appeal to children.’