A warrant for arrest has been issued for a 29-year-old Okehampton man accused of making 847 indecent images of children.
Brett Hatten, from Broadpark, Okehampton, did not appear for his first hearing in Exeter Magistrates’ Court on March 5 and so the court issued a warrant for his arrest.
Hatten has been accused of three counts of making indecent images between April 8 and May 16 2022.
‘To make’ images can include the following:
- Opening an attachment to an email containing an image
- Downloading an image from a website onto a computer screen
- Storing an image in a directory on a computer
- Accessing a pornographic website in which indecent images appeared by way of automatic “pop-up” mechanism
- Receiving an image via social media, even if unsolicited and even if part of a group
- Live-streaming images of children