Armed police with covered faces attended a property in Tavistock last Friday afternoon, a witness told the Tavistock Times Gazette.
Devon and Cornwall Police were called at 4.35pm on Friday, July 4 to an address in a block of flats on Whitchurch Road after a report that a man was in possession of a weapon and had been making threats.
A police spokesperson said: “Armed officers attended the property. A man was detained at the scene while enquiries were carried out into the circumstances, and it was found to be not as reported.”
It is believed that the incident was related to a mental health episode.
For mental health support, call Mind’s support line on 0300 102 1234.
