A NEW training opportunity has been announced to improve the job prospects of those living in and around the Tamar Valley.
A Business Administration apprenticeship has been announced by the Tamara Landscape Partnership Scheme and those wanting to apply need to get their applications in by the end of the week.
The learning opportunity will see the apprentice working with the Tamar Valley Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty and Tamara Landscape Partnership Scheme teams as well as Tamar Grow Local CIC.
Chris Harris, Tamara Trainees project officer for the Tamara Landscape Partnership said: ‘We welcome the opportunity to work with the Tamar Valley AONB and Tamar Grow Local organisations to deliver a unique opportunity for an apprentice to develop extensive knowledge and opportunities across two very distinct and diverse organisations and projects within the Tamar Valley. This opportunity will not only contribute toward the aspirations and skills acquisition of the successful applicant but will contribute toward the objectives of the Tamara Landscape Partnership Scheme that includes future sustainability and resilience of this beautiful and historic area.’
The level 3 apprenticeship will be for 18 months starting from September 2023 and is part-funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund. Over five apprenticeships will be made available as Tamara Trainees over the next two years. The Tamara Trainees project aims to improve job prospects of those living in and around the Tamar Valley and to provide support for local businesses. The project will provide a host of training opportunities, from apprenticeships to internships, for both the rural and urban populations and remove barriers which may have stopped some people from taking up training opportunities in the past.
Sara Rock from Tamar Grow Local said: ‘Working in partnership is central to everything we do so we are very excited to be welcoming a new apprentice with the Tamara Landscape Partnership Scheme. ‘Activities for our new apprentice at Tamar Grow Local CIC will be varied and include practical engagement with local food projects, volunteers and local food producers. As well as working alongside our friendly office team in Kelly Bray, there’ll also be opportunities to visit growing projects and take part in events around the valley.’
Steven Draper, Tamar Valley AONB Development Officer said: ‘With this level 3 business apprentice position, I’m excited that we’re able to provide an opportunity for an enthusiastic individual to make a real difference to their own career progression, while helping us conserve and protect the Tamar Valley.’
Applications close on Sunday, July 16. For more information and to apply visit: www.cornwall.gov.uk/jobs-and-careers and search apprenticeships.