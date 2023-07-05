The level 3 apprenticeship will be for 18 months starting from September 2023 and is part-funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund. Over five apprenticeships will be made available as Tamara Trainees over the next two years. The Tamara Trainees project aims to improve job prospects of those living in and around the Tamar Valley and to provide support for local businesses. The project will provide a host of training opportunities, from apprenticeships to internships, for both the rural and urban populations and remove barriers which may have stopped some people from taking up training opportunities in the past.