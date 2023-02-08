‘The open outlook of the site means that it is visible from settlements across the Tamar, particularly Cargreen and Salter Mill, and would therefore affect the setting of these to some extent. Nevertheless, the proposed development is not considered to affect the characteristics which define the cultural and historic significance of the landscape. Given the diminutive nature of the proposal, the existing use of the site and the gradual evolution of the surrounding area over time, the principle of development appears reasonable.’