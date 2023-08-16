AN APPLE pressing event will be taking place in Stoke Climsland in October.
Bring along your apples for pressing and containers for your juice to the Old School on Sunday October 1 from 10am until 3pm.
If your apples ripen earlier, pick them and store them in cool place. (Or heap in the grass under a tree if you plan to make cider).
All are open to attend the apple pressing event where refreshments will be provided alongside children’s games and a fun-filled day.
Organisers of the event are also looking for volunteer pickers to help out in the orchards around the Tamar Valley in the weeks running up to the pressing. (Contact: 01579 370411)