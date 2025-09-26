Police have issued a fresh appeal for witnesses to an assault which saw one man punch another to the ground in a Tavistock supermarket car park.
The incident occurred at about 3.45pm on Sunday, Sunday 7 in the car park of the Lidl supermarket on Plymouth Road.
After angry words were exchanged, one man apparently punched the other man, knocking him to the ground.
The victim was left with a bruised jaw and cuts to his finger.
Investigating officers are keen to hear from anyone in the car park at the time who may have witnessed the assault.
Contact the police via 101 (phone or online) or the Devon & Cornwall Police website quoting 50250232951
