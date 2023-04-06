DO you want to perform at a village’s May Day celebration?
The Committee for Harrowbarrow & Metherell Village Hall have put out an urgent appeal for musicians for their May Day event after their original musicians pulled out.
The committee are looking for musicians, either soloists or those in a band or choir to perform for the afternoon event.
Eileen Sturt, Chair of the Social Committee for the hall said:
‘We were going to have a couple of bands performing and sadly they’ve both backed out for unknown reasons.
‘This is our major fundraising event of the year to help raise money for the hall.’
Eileen explained that they will welcome anyone wanting to apply to perform at the annual fundraising event.
‘It would be rather nice if it was an up and coming musician wanting to come and play for us and see how they get on.
‘It doesn’t have to be a big band.’
‘Bands keep the whole thing going, people sit around and want to listen to music and enjoy themselves.’
Alongside live music, the event will feature a grand opening and traditional Maypole dance, a dog show, both outdoor and indoor games and a variety of refreshments will also be available.
‘It’s a real village tradition and a lovely community get together,’ said Eileen.
The event will be taking place at Harrowbarrow & Metherell Village Hall on May 1 from 12pm with the special maypole dance opening and will finish around 3-4pm.
If you are interested in performing, contact Eileen Sturt on 01579 350639.