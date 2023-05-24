The Tamar Valley AONB is inviting residents of the Tamar Valley to come and explore the South Hooe Cottage farmland nature trail.
The new 2.4km trail offers views of the four hectares of new freshwater wetland and pools created in collaboration with the Environment Agency and a further 14 hectares of intertidal habitat due to be completed this autumn.
The trail will be open for walkers to enjoy on Saturday, June 3 from dawn until dusk, and then again on the first Saturday of each month.
More information will be announced shortly. See: https://www.tamarvalley.org.uk/explore/walking/