Nurturing nature and welcoming wildlife is the focus for the Tamar Valley Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) team, as it launches its Nature Recovery Plan for 2023 – 2030.
The new plan, launched earlier this month, identifies priorities and actions that can be taken to deliver nature recovery in the Tamar Valley and there will be opportunities for everyone to get involved.
By working in partnership across the Valley, the plan outlines proposals to create and manage more, bigger, better and joined-up priority habitats; to encourage and support the management of private and public spaces for wildlife in villages, gardens, parks, heritage sites and school grounds; and to increase opportunities for people to connect with nature, because it’s good for people and it’s good for nature, too.
A list of 17 Tamar Valley Special Species has also been created, to help focus the AONB team’s nature recovery work.
There will be opportunities for local communities to get involved with helping hedgehogs, protecting toads, supporting willow tits, encouraging dormice and conserving a number of other valued Tamar Valley species.
Chair of the Tamar Valley AONB Partnership, Martin Howlett, said: “We welcome the opportunity to encourage the wider valley community to both embrace and enhance our celebrated natural environment, as a key part of the Nature Recovery Strategies for Devon and Cornwall.”
Martin continued: “By helping create a space for the revival of habitats to support species under threat and complement the variety of environmental schemes already in place that are being successfully delivered by our local farmers and land managers, together we can deliver for nature and achieve the national ‘30 by 30’ target.”
In 2020, the UK government set out a challenging target, to enhance biodiversity by protecting and managing 30% of land, rivers and sea by 2030 – part of a global effort known as ’30 by 30’.
Valerie Darwall, project officer for the Tamar Valley AONB, said: “We are really looking forward to working with our community, farmers, landowners, parish councils, local authorities and partner organisations to help turn the tide for nature and enjoy the benefits that this will bring to people across the Tamar Valley AONB and beyond.”
This year’s Tamar Valley AONB Annual Forum will be themed around the Nature Recovery Plan, while a Community Action for Nature Drop-in Day is being planned in Bere Alston.
Both events will take place towards the end of September. Further details coming soon. Keep an eye on the Tamar Valley AONB’s social media channels for updates.
For more information about the Nature Recovery Plan visit: https://www.tamarvalley.org.uk/nature-recovery-plan-for-the-tamar-valley/