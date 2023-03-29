Dotty King, vice chair of the footpaths and environment committee spoke of new posts and pointers on the peninsula’s footpaths and the system to report defects using a QR code, recent problems with landowners trying to alter footpaths across their land (which have escalated to legal department of Devon County Council), the existence of electric car charging points on Pilgrim Drive car park for visitors and the possibility of expanding this provision with a further two — one at the parish hall and another in Bere Ferrers.