Ardent animal lover Ronnie Murdoch is turning his true passion into a new business — walking dogs and caring for other people’s animals of all different shapes, sizes, and species! Aged just 18, Ronnie has got off to a good start with his business Murdoch’s Pet Services with plenty of happy customers, and not just the owners! As well as dog walking, his servicse include dog and cat sitting, checking in on animals and dog taxiing — for those who do not have transport to take their pets to the vets, for instance. He has plunged straight into the world of business fresh out of school, with support from his parents who, knowing his passion for animals from a very young age, have allowed him to keep pets and nurse rescue animals back to health, from mammals to reptiles. Through this hands-on experience and 100s of hours of study, he has become very knowledgeable in animal care. Ronnie, who has a qualification in animal first aid and is undertaking an Open University course in animal behaviour and training, said: “I’m really excited by my new career. It’s absolutely what I’ve always wanted to do. I’ve always had a true passion and love for animals and caring for them. It’s early days yet, but so far I’ve had lots of happy customers. I have created a two-year business plan which will allow me to hopefully provide my services to more surrounding areas, whilst always making sure to provide for Tavistock and eventually opening up my own dog groomers. I not only take dogs for walks, but also act as a pet taxi, especially for those who can’t take their pets to the vets or the pets’ groomers for instance. I also pop in to check pets are ok in the house and feed them when their owners are at work or on holiday and away.”