AN animal rescue charity celebrating its 60th anniversary is hosting a fundraising dog walk in the beautiful countryside near Tavistock – to which owners are warmly invited to bring their dogs.
Margaret Green Animal Rescue takes in abandoned cats and dogs at its Wingletang centre near Tavistock and cares for them until they are found new homes.
The charity is looking forward to hosting its popular Walkies for Rescue event from the centre, postcode PL19 0LF, on Sunday, September 7.
A spokesperson said: “We’re thrilled to be celebrating our 60th anniversary this year, and we’d love you to join us in marking this amazing milestone together.
“The walk will begin from the centre at 10am, with arrival welcome from 9:30am, and follow a beautiful route through the Devon countryside, before finishing at the Peter Tavy Inn.
“Following the walk, there will be the opportunity to enjoy a meal or drink at the pub, to celebrate your hard work and fantastic efforts.
“If you would like to book a table in advance, please contact the Peter Tavy Inn by calling 01822 810348, as they will be kindly donating 20 per cent of these takings to Margaret Green Animal Rescue.
“If you fancy taking on a fun challenge, meeting new people and raising funds for rescue animals in need, please save the date and don’t forget to bring your canine companions, friends and loved ones along.
“To find out more and start your fundraising, please head over to the charity’s website: www.mgar.org.uk/walkies-for-rescue-2025 or visit the centre for further information.”
Margaret Green Animal Rescue was founded by animal lover Margaret Green with her father Jerry Green back in 1965 in Dorset. Margaret spent her life caring for animals and remained involved with the charity right up until her death aged 94 in 2009. It has three animal rescue centres, including the one in Tavistock.
