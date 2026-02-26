Two animal welfare charities have launched a national consultation to gather the public’s views on a Responsible Dog Ownership framework, which covers a number of aspects of dog ownership and how dogs and people can better share public spaces.
The framework follows research carried out by YouGov on behalf of Dogs Trust and the RSPCA, which revealed a clear gulf between owners' perception of what being a responsible dog owners means and the reality experienced by others. According to the research, 96 percent of dog owners consider themselves to be responsible dog owners, though 86 percent of the British public have experienced issues with irresponsible dog owners.
Nearly three-quarters of those who have seen dog owners behaving irresponsibly report seeing owners leave dog mess on the ground, around a third report having witnessed owners letting their dogs jump up at people and the same proportion have seen people having their pets off-lead in restricted areas. One quarter reported seeing owners ignore their dogs when they were acting aggressively.
Dr Samantha Gaines, RSPCA dog welfare expert recognised the joys that dog ownership can bring but added that it was important owners acted responsibly to ensure the safety or dogs and communities.
“This consultation will be invaluable in building a shared understanding of what responsible ownership looks like - from devoted dog owners to those who regularly interact with dogs, and everyone in between - helping us make a positive difference to dog welfare and community safety,” she said.
It is hoped that this blueprint for responsible dog ownership will be adopted by local government, police forces, animal welfare organisations, and other groups across the country, ensuring that all dog owners have a clear understanding of what it takes to be a responsible dog owner.
To have your say on the Responsible Dog Ownership framework or for more information, visit www.dogstrust.org.uk/about-us/what-we-do/research/responsible-dog-ownership
