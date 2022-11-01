An advent calendar appeal
In its most recent appeal issued this week, Tavistock Foodbank has asked for donations of Christmas advent calendars for the families they help.
In this appeal, which was posted on Monday, the foodbank stated they would be grateful to receive these festive donations and thanked everyone who has supported the foodbank.
Chair of Tavistock Foodbank Rob Weston said: ‘At Christmas time we are trying to offer families some extra treats, rather than just providing the basics that we do all year round. We believe the difference this makes for some families will be that we enable them to have a bit more enjoyment as they celebrate together; the cost of living crisis hits hardest those struggling to make ends meet and those affected by the sudden change in food and energy prices are unlikely to have any spare funds.’
The foodbank continues to operate from 10.00am until 2.00pm every Friday at Tavistock United Reformed Church. Collection points can be found in Tesco, the Co-op and Morrisons in Tavistock.
Rob added: ‘We are reliant on donations of food and I can report that the increase in demand that we are experiencing this year is being matched by an increase in generosity that ensures we still have goods to distribute. Tavistock is a particularly generous town and we are confident that we will be able to honour all the referrals we receive from various groups in the town. Last year we saw an increase from 75 special Christmas parcels to 98 and personally I believe we will be filling more than 100 this December.’
