Rob added: ‘We are reliant on donations of food and I can report that the increase in demand that we are experiencing this year is being matched by an increase in generosity that ensures we still have goods to distribute. Tavistock is a particularly generous town and we are confident that we will be able to honour all the referrals we receive from various groups in the town. Last year we saw an increase from 75 special Christmas parcels to 98 and personally I believe we will be filling more than 100 this December.’