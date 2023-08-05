AMBER warnings are now in place as Storm Antoni looks set to bring gusts of wind up to 70mph to Devon today, Saturday.
The Met office says the storm will bring conditions ‘rarely encountered’ during the summer as it upgraded the alert to amber from 11am until 7pm.
A Met Office spokesperson says: ‘Storm Antoni brings the potential for damaging gusts of wind to some southwestern areas.
‘An area of low pressure, Storm Antoni, will bring particularly strong winds for the time of year to parts of southwest Wales and southwest England during Saturday.
‘Strong northwesterly winds are likely to peak during the middle of the day in southwest Wales, and through the afternoon in southwest England, before easing during the evening.
‘Gusts of 40-50 mph are expected widely even inland, with a few spots peaking around 60 mph, while exposed coastal areas and hills could see gusts around 70 mph.
‘Such values are rarely encountered during the summer season.’
What to expect
- Flying debris is possible and could lead to Injuries or danger to life
- Probably some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs
- Longer journey times and cancellations likely, as road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected
- Some roads and bridges likely to close
- There is a good chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage
- Injuries and danger to life is likely from large waves and beach material being thrown onto coastal roads, sea fronts and properties