THE charity, Farming Community Network (FCN), will hold its annual Christmas Carol Service at the Exeter Livestock Market on Tuesday, December 17.
The event, at Exeter Livestock Centre, at Matford, Exeter, provides an opportunity for the local farming and rural community to come together to celebrate Christmas.
This year the guest speaker is Farmer, Jonathan Kimber.
There will be Christmas carols led by Crediton Town Band and the Devon Young Farmer’s Choir.
There will also be a festive draw and auction.
Drinks and mince pies will be served from 6.30pm and the Carol Service will begin at 7pm.
FCN provides support for farming families and those associated with agriculture.
The Devon FCN volunteers provide free, confidential support whether of a business or more personal nature. The stresses and long working hours can take a toll on running a business and personal life.
A spokesperson for FCN explained: “Throughout the country people are being affected by financial difficulties and farmers are not exempt. Much of the support this past year has been around financial issues.
“Many farmers are struggling to make the production of food financially viable and this alongside the long hours worked can cause much stress and anxiety.
“Farmers are our suppliers of food but due to the situations many find themselves in, ironically some are having to turn to food banks for help.
“Farming is very much a way of life, often involving two or three generations. Some farmers are working very much in isolation and others in a multi-generational aspect.
“Whatever the situation the Autumn budget is causing many uncertainties for the farming community.
“The implications are as yet unknown but with significant changes relating to inheritance tax and agricultural property relief the affect could be far reaching.
“FCN want to support those who are concerned about this and issues connected with succession planning.
“Farmers can feel alone in their situation but FCN is there to give support for whatever reason.
“We know there is a wider community who might be going through very similar issues, so we encourage you to reach out for support. FCN listen and give support on a one to one basis, which can be by a visit, over the phone or even by email and this can be ongoing if needed.
“We can help with mediation or signpost to other areas of expertise. The volunteers help with such issues as paperwork, rural payments, SFI’s, TB related concerns, family relationships, bereavement, general well-being and physical and mental health concerns.
“FCN is about ‘walking with’ those who seek support and helping them to find a positive way forward.”
For more information, visit the website: fcn.org.uk .
FCN also provides an informative website: farmwell.org.uk . This is a resource to help farmers and their business stay strong and resilient and find a healthy work life balance.
The Farming Community Network national helpline is (03000 111 999) which is open every day from 7am to 11pm.
For more information about FCN in Devon, please contact Regional Support Officer Richard Sampson on 07835 033062.