AN INTERNATIONALLY renowned event is currently drawing the crowds to Dartmoor today (Tuesday, September 9) to experience the fun of Widecombe Fair.

With its roots set in the agricultural traditions of the moor, the all-day event still remains true to its origins.

From its beginnings as a popular fair, dealing in local livestock, it has become over the years a showcase for the cream of locally-bred Dartmoor stock, as well as being the premier event of the moorland social calendar.

A full day of ring events kicked the day off from 9am with sheep, cattle and horse judging, and throughout the day visitors to the volunteer-run show were able to enjoy live music, a lumberjack show and tug-of-war contest as just some of the fun on offer.

And as always a certain gent astride a grey horse was spotted amongst the crowds - as Widecombe Fair isn’t complete without Uncle Tom Cobley and all.

Carrying in the pole for country dancing. Pupils from Widecombe Primary School get the day off to participate in and enjoy the fair. ( Steve Pope/MDA )