The Whitchurch & Sampford Spiney Sheepdog Trials, held over the August bank holiday weekend near Plasterdown, Whitchurch Down, was a resounding overall record-breaking success.
With 41 entries competing, the event showcased exceptional skill and teamwork between handlers and their dogs.
The results are as follows: Class 1: Novice Maltese Cross,1. Jim Nicholls with Bonnie2. Jed Watson with Bob3. Bob Watson with Lad4. Richard Cann with London_Class 2: Open Maltese Cross_1. Kenny Watson with Don2. Jed Watson with Floss3. Bob Watson with Will_
Class 3: Open Driving;1 Jed Watson with Ren; 2 Bob Watson with Taff; 3 Will Carter with Jen; 4 Tracy Carter with Alster Brew; 5 Sophie Mills with Betti; 6. Selina Short with Puffin.
Special thanks to judges Layland Branfield and Kenny Watson, commentator Colin Sturmer, and volunteers Andrew Legassick and Rodney Blake, who with Chris Cole expertly managed the sheep.
Heartfelt appreciation to Russell Woolcock, the organisation’s longest-standing member at 97 years young, for kindly presenting the cups to the winners.
The Dog Show was run by Brian and Sue Davis and judged by Tracy Beech of Drakes Vets, with prizes donated by the lovely Debbie from Tavistock Pet Emporium.
Jackie Stopler and Tina Smith provided a thrilling ridden display that delighted the horse enthusiasts in the audience with their impressive horsemanship on stunning highly schooled horses.
Farmer Fran Mudge led the impressive line up of 22 vintage tractors. The event was supported this year by over 40 varied and interesting stalls, a fabulous children’s craft activity tent, run by Millie Bickle and her enthusiastic colleagues from Mary Tavy and Brentor School.
The refreshment area, headed up by Liz Cole, offered delicious burgers from Hearns Butchers of Yelverton and a vast array of delicious homemade cakes, a hallmark of the trials!
This was all complemented by the new Country Bar, serving cool Pimm's and Jail Ale on a boiling hot day! Everyone had the best country day with funds raised in aid of Sampford Spiney and Whitchurch churches.
he committee extend grateful thanks to our generous sponsors and volunteers.
