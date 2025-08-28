Racist graffiti has been spray painted onto the billboard of a local private school, Mount Kelly College.
Passersby noticed the bright red writing whilst wandering past the billboard in Plymouth on Thursday, August 28.
The graffiti reads: "England, British only, stop the boats, stop the boats, anti p*ki" plus a red cross.
The school expressed their “deep sadness” over the billboard being targeted with racist graffiti.
A spokesperson for Mount Kelly College, said: “We condemn this act in the strongest possible terms, although this billboard is located in Plymouth, not in Tavistock and we feel could have been advertising anything at all, it was not a targeted act of vandalism.
“That said, our community is proudly multinational. Families from around the world choose Mount Kelly, and in doing so they enrich our school and our town. The diversity of backgrounds, languages and cultures brings vibrancy to daily life here, as well as significant income and employment opportunities into Tavistock and the wider area.”
The defaced billboard has been taken down.
The spokesperson continued: “It is deeply disappointing that in 2025 we still see such behaviour from a minority who believe racism is acceptable. This does not reflect the values of compassion, courage, humility, respect, commitment and integrity that we hold dear at Mount Kelly, nor does it reflect the warmth of the community we know in Tavistock.
“We will continue to champion inclusivity and celebrate the richness that comes from welcoming families of all nationalities.”
A picture of the racist graffiti on the billboard was posted onto Facebook, where users described the vandalism as “outrageously obscene” and “close-minded”.
Andy Cairns, coordinator of Tavistock Stand Up To Racism, said of the Kelly College graffiti: "This vile racist graffiti is a consequence of the continual drum beat of anti-migrant propaganda. The recent Epping court ruling has massively amplified the far right, giving them increased confidence.
"You could be forgiven for thinking the wall to wall coverage of anti-immigrant voices marks a significant shift in public opinion, but this isn’t the case.
"Stand Up to Racism plans to significantly increase activity across the country to show that compassionate and welcoming people are still stronger than the voices of hate and division."
Patriotic graffiti has been popping up across the country, namely red crosses on roundabouts to represent St George’s flag.
The trend started in Birmingham and has since spread to Devon.
In Torbay, council tax payers will have to foot the clean-up bill for red ‘St George’ crosses daubed on multiple roundabouts across the bay.
In some places bollards have been painted with crosses, and in other places the crosses have been painted across white line markings in the road.
Plymouth City Council warned people to refrain from placing flags or painting symbols on public roads or roundabouts.
The council said: “Where installations are found to be unsafe or unlawful, they may be removed and could result in enforcement action, including fines.”
