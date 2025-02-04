A dance studio in Yelverton is offering a free day of dance for charity.
RL Dance Studios will be participating in the national movement called ‘Let’s Dance’, which is organised by dance organisations, charities, communities and celebrities across the UK.
On Sunday, March 2 RL Dance Studios will be hosting multiple dance sessions over a three hour period for children and adults at St. Paul’s Church in Yelverton.
Risa Larmand, owner of RL Dance Studios, said: “Through the charity dances in March, it would be great to encourage people to come to local dance lessons. Fitness really helps with mental health, especially in the winter dark days when everyone tends to feel a little gloomy and sad.”
Let’s Dance, led by former Strictly contestant Angela Rippon CBE, aims to bring people across the country together through dance regardless of age, fitness level or experience.
Risa continued: “I’m really excited for the event, this will be our first charity dance as we haven’t been open long. It’ll be great to get more people involved and hopefully raise money for the amazing charity One Dance.”
“Come and try it out. We’re a really friendly bunch and it’s always a good time.”
During the day there will be three 30-minute sessions for children which will be street dance, contemporary and acro.
Risa will also run a 45-minute session for adults which is accessible to everyone of any age.
All events will be free but donations are welcome for the charity One Dance UK.
One Dance promotes dance as a viable career pathway, provides up-to-date advice for those working in the dance sector and advances the diversity of dance across the UK.
The sessions will run at:
10am-10:30am: Street Dance (ages 4+)
10:45am-11:15am: Contemporary (ages 4+)
11:30am-12 noon: Acro (ages 6+)