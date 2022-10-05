Alien plant clearance plan

Saturday 15th October 2022 1:30 pm
Share

Subscribe newsletter

Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.

A project to clear Horrabridge’s Fillace Park of the rampant and destructive plant Japanese Knotweed is due to start this month.

The parish council has fenced off two small areas of the alien weed, which can undermine buildings and destroy native ecology. It was discovered by a regular council inspection and must legally stop it spreading.

The areas have been fenced off to stop people getting into contact with it because this could easily spread growth.

Professional advice was sought and an approved company is due to start the three-year herbicide treatment soon.

More About:

Horrabridge
Share

Comments

To leave a comment you need to create an account. |

All comments 0