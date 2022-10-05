Alien plant clearance plan
Saturday 15th October 2022 1:30 pm
A project to clear Horrabridge’s Fillace Park of the rampant and destructive plant Japanese Knotweed is due to start this month.
The parish council has fenced off two small areas of the alien weed, which can undermine buildings and destroy native ecology. It was discovered by a regular council inspection and must legally stop it spreading.
The areas have been fenced off to stop people getting into contact with it because this could easily spread growth.
Professional advice was sought and an approved company is due to start the three-year herbicide treatment soon.
