‘Throughout the investigation they refused to admit what they had done and chose to put the rest of Alfie’s family, who loved him dearly, through the ordeal of a trial. As a result they had to hear the grim catalogue of injuries and abuse he had suffered. ‘This was a harrowing case for all those involved including experienced officers who remained focused on the investigation and ensured evidence was recovered to ensure Alfie received some justice for the ending of his short life. ‘I would like to thank Alfie’s father and other family members who supported our investigation throughout and I hope these sentences offer them some closure.’