A HORRABRIDGE woman and her partner have received life sentences for murdering her toddler son in ‘a night of violence’ in a caravan in Kent.
Sian Hedges, 27, of Fillace Park in Horrabridge, and Jack Benham, 35, of Highstreet Road, Hernhill in Kent, were told by a judge today, Friday, they will serve a minimum of 19 years and 23 years in prison respectively.
They had previously been convicted of the murder of Hedges’ 18-month-old son, Alfie Phillips, following a nine-week trial at Maidstone Crown Court in Kent.
The court heard that Alfie died at Benham’s home, a caravan in Hernhill on November 28 2020.
The couple denied murder but doctors noted multiple bruises and injuries on Alfie’s body and the pair were arrested on the same day.
During the trial, the jury heard how Alfie had 70 separate injuries including internal bleeding, bruising and fractures to his chest, ribs, feet, arms and left leg.
He also had facial injuries and bite marks. There was further evidence to suggest that Alfie had been smothered and that a weapon had been used against him.
Alfie had been seen by members of Hedges’ family on the evening of 27 November, and he appeared well and without any visible injuries.
These accounts reinforced the opinions of doctors who found he had suffered a recent and sustained assault which led to his death.
Alfie also had traces of cocaine in his system, believed to be from passive inhalation of the drug.
Hedges and Benham later admitted they had taken cocaine and drunk alcohol on the night of the child's murder. As well as cocaine, doctors also found traces of cannabis and alcohol in Alfie’s body.
During the trial, evidence was presented that showed Benham’s caravan was untidy and there was no cot or essential items needed to care for a young child.
Blood was also found on Alfie’s sleepsuit and bedding, which was later confirmed through DNA analysis to be his own.
Investigating officers examined mobile phones belonging to Hedges and Benham.
They found text messages where Hedges had complained to Benham that Alfie had bitten her. He responded that she should bite him back.
Senior investigating officer from Kent Police, Detective Chief Inspector Kathleen Way, said: ‘Hedges and Benham inflicted unimaginable suffering on Alfie during a night of violence. He should have been protected and loved by his mother, but instead lost his life in appalling circumstances.
‘Throughout the investigation they refused to admit what they had done and chose to put the rest of Alfie’s family, who loved him dearly, through the ordeal of a trial. As a result they had to hear the grim catalogue of injuries and abuse he had suffered. ‘This was a harrowing case for all those involved including experienced officers who remained focused on the investigation and ensured evidence was recovered to ensure Alfie received some justice for the ending of his short life. ‘I would like to thank Alfie’s father and other family members who supported our investigation throughout and I hope these sentences offer them some closure.’