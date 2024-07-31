A Devon Air Ambulance helicopter landed next to the river at Calstock to take a patient to hospital yesterday sparking interest among villagers and walkers.
Sirens were initially heard, followed by the helicopter landing after a slight delay looking for a safe spot away from tents erected for a village show. Then an ambulance service paramedic car met the helicopter and took the crew to the medical emergency patient.
A spokesperson for South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust said: “We were called at 3.59pm on Tuesday to an incident in Calstock. We sent a double-crewed land ambulance, two air ambulances, a rapid response vehicle, an operations officer and a first responder to the scene. We conveyed one patient by land ambulance to Derriford Hospital.”
A witness said: “I was walking alongside the river when heard sirens from the other side, then the helicopter came and looked for a landing spot. It took some time because there are tents in the field for. village event. But it eventually found a safe space and the fast response paramedic car picked up the medics from the helicopter and drove off.”