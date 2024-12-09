Police were called at around 9.30am this morning (Monday) following concerns for the welfare of a woman on Exeter Road, Okehampton.
The woman was found with serious injuries, she was taken to Derriford Hospital in Plymouth by ambulance.
Emergency services shut Exeter Road which was reopened earlier today.
A spokesperson for the South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust (SWASFT) said: “We were called at 09.17am today to an incident in Okehampton. We sent one double-crewed land ambulance, two air ambulances, an operations officer, a critical care car and the hazardous area response team to the scene. We conveyed one patient by air ambulance to Derriford Hospital.”