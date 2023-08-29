A TAVISTOCK runner is celebrating having smashed an ultra running challenge in which he completed a 500km distance, running 50km a day for ten consecutive days.
Adam Holland finished the event, held at Lake Orta in Italy from August 4 to 14, in a total of 39 hours, 29 minutes and 16 seconds, averaging a time of three hours 56 minutes and 55 seconds for each daily 50km run. His fastest day was day nine, in which he ran 50km in three hours, 35 minutes and 27 seconds.
This was the ninth time the event has been held and Adam’s fifth time completing it, after organisers asked him to participate once again. He is hoping to take part once more in next year’s event for its tenth anniversary.
Of completing the challenge, Adam — who is also a world record holder for being the fastest person to run ten marathons in ten days, with an average time of two hours 45 minutes — said: “I love the whole challenge and everything that comes with it: meeting people, the adventure and experience of it, exploring new places — I just find it really exciting. I went out alone but knew people there from years ago having previously competed; there were a few people there from the UK too. They do half marathon and 10km editions of the event too so there’s something for everyone.
“The experience involved a lot of running and eating! It was between 30 to 36 degrees most days and got hotter as each day went on so the sooner I finished the better; some people were still out there running for seven hours in the heat.”
After finishing day ten, Adam took to his social media pages and thanked everyone who had helped him along the way, including the family who ran his accomodation and his Italian friends Paolo and Laura, who are a part of Superclub Italian, the organisation who set up the event and act as an equivalent to the British 100 Marathon Club. They also helped Adam to arrange his stay at the Albergo Valsesiana B&B.
Adam said: “I’ve stayed there before; they keep some of the race numbers from other runners who have also stayed there, including two of my old ones, and keep them on display. They were wonderful — a great support throughout my stay and the food was lovely, especially the ice creams! I donated my recent number and shoes to their collection of sports stuff too. I really appreciate all the support everyone gave me throughout the event.”
Adam’s drive to run in events of this distance formed nearly 20 years ago, when he rapidly developed an ambition to complete 100 marathons, which he fulfilled in 2010 when finishing a marathon at the Eden Project.
Adam is next hoping to participate in the Loch Ness marathon and is also aiming to complete ten marathons in ten days in Scotland next year. In the meantime he is finding the relevant information including locations and prices and making arrangements with his family.
To follow his involvement in future activities and for a day by day breakdown and more pictures of his most recent 500km challenge, visit: https://shorturl.at/nsGIJ