CAMPAIGNERS supporting refugees in Tavistock have welcomed good news from the Home Office for Afghans fleeing the Taliban regime.
The ‘Tavistock Welcomes’ group, is now appealing for residents to offer homes to Afghans coming to Devon after approval from the Home Office for the group to offer a family accommodation.
Under the national Community Sponsorship Scheme, the welcomes group was set up in response to the plight of the Afghan people who have been stuck in hotels for over a year since fleeing the Taliban regime.
The group, of mainly Quakers and friends, has spent many months working through the lengthy application system. Group spokesman Jean Jameson said: ‘At last, the Home Office has approved the application and given the go-ahead for us to welcome a family to Tavistock.
'The urgent need now is to find a suitable house and enlarge our group of volunteers to make sure we can adequately support the family as they settle into life here in Devon.’
Once accommodation is found, the Home Office will nominate a suitable family.
The group is hoping a philanthropic landlord or homeowner can help with affordable housing. Afghan men are keen to work to support their family and are often the drivers, interpreters or staff working for English nationals and/or the British Council in Afghanistan.
They have also already had a year living in London.
Volunteers are needed to help support families with Universal Credit system, settling children in schools, driving to appointments and interviews.
Training is given on cultural diversity and safeguarding practice and policy.
Anyone offering help – either by offering a property, volunteering, or as an interpreter (Pashtu would be particularly useful), is asked to get in touch: [email protected] Or for an informal chat and more information, ring 01822 859414