The A30 near Launceston will be closed on Sunday evening as police continue to investigate a fatal road traffic collision that occurred in April.
Forensic officers will be carrying out a visibility study of the scene, which will require the road to be closed for safety reasons.
Police Sergeant Sam Pullen said: “Following a fatal collision on the A30 in April, National Highways will be closing the A30 westbound between Kennards House and Plusha to enable officers to safely undertake a visibility study with the forensic team.
“The Kennards westbound entry slip will be closed, and traffic will be taken off the westbound exit slip. It will be diverted on to the A395, across to the A39 and back on to the A30 at Indian Queens.
“The smaller local roads will be managed by a traffic management contractor to either turn traffic around or safely navigate it to the westbound and directing motorists to the connecting road between Lewannick and Plusha.
“The closure will be in place from 8pm on Sunday 24 September to around 2am on Monday 25 September.
“We would like to thank the public in advance for their patience during this road closure, as our investigation continues.”